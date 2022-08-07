Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 900 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

