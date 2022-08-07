Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 3,087 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,066,000 after buying an additional 255,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $147.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

