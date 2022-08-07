Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $267.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 534.10 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

