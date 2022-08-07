Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 14,117 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2,823.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

NYSE:TD opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

