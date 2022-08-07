Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crane worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.10.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

