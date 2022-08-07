10,701 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

