Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1,089.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.79.

Cigna Stock Up 0.6 %

CI opened at $281.77 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $284.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.69. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

