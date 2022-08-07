Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 3.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

