Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSR. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on Centerspace in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.57.

NYSE:CSR opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $74.99 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.67%.

In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter worth $246,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

