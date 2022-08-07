Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

NVST opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. Envista has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $93,850,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 191.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 140.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 770,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth $37,385,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

