Cowen Downgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.