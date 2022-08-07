CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,677,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
