Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

