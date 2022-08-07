Evercore ISI Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $122.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.95% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

NYSE:DASH opened at $80.29 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $86,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 19.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

