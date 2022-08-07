Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,287,400 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,287,400 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 135,292 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 647,833 shares of company stock worth $2,123,323. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 278,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 521,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

