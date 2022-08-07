Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $53.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.43, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after buying an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after buying an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

