Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.43, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

