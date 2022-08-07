Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $300.00 at Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $292.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.49 and its 200 day moving average is $277.28.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after buying an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 197,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

