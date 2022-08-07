Robert W. Baird Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $7.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Torrid Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:CURV opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Torrid’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 64.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

