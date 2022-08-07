DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Barclays

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. DaVita has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $134.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in DaVita by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in DaVita by 1,756.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 99,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

