Raymond James Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $145.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.
Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.
In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
