Raymond James Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $145.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

