Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $178.97 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

