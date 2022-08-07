Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

