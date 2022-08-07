Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $607,517,000. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,296 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,296,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,677 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stellantis Company Profile

STLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.77) to €18.50 ($19.07) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.62) to €18.50 ($19.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

