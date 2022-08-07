iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $131.44 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.92.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

