UBS Group Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $191.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $194.00 to $191.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,626. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

