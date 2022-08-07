BMO Capital Markets Boosts Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target to $47.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $723.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.