Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.42 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

