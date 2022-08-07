Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.42 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.