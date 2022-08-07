Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF) Shares Up 5.9%

Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (OTC:WSNAF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 13,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 41,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Wesana Health Trading Up 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.

About Wesana Health

Wesana Health Holdings Inc, a life sciences company, engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic medicines and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapies to treat traumatic brain injuries. It is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological, and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

