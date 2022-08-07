Morgan Stanley Boosts Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $110.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3,306.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 147,744 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

