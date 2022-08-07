Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 5,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

