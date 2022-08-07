Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $137,449,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

