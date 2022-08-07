D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DHI opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.