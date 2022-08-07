Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Down 6.8%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.67). 14,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 35,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.72).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The stock has a market cap of £38.38 million and a PE ratio of -9.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.43.

Insider Transactions at Artisanal Spirits

In related news, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt purchased 23,541 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £14,830.83 ($18,172.81). In related news, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt purchased 23,541 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £14,830.83 ($18,172.81). Also, insider Helen Margaret Page purchased 26,666 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.50 ($24,506.19).

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

