Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.50 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

