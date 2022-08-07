Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 142,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS FLHY opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.