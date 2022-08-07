Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.36) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.77) to €16.30 ($16.80) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

