Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $189.48 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.82.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

