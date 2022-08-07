Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 243 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after buying an additional 80,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $374.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

