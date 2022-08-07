DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 185.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

