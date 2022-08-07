Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 257.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.04 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

