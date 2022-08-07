VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after buying an additional 164,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,373,000 after buying an additional 146,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.19. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.