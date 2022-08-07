Cowen Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by analysts at Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

NYSE:QSR opened at $59.59 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

