Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 46,834 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,834 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $35,101,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 118,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

