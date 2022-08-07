Raymond James Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $65.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.
Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. Q2 has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
