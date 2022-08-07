Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.52 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MongoDB by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Up 4.7 %
MongoDB stock opened at $356.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.74 and its 200 day moving average is $336.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00.
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
