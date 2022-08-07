Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

