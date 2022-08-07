8,227 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 372,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 371.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 62,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

