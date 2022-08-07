Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 958.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 188,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,979 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,906,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 433,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HYLS opened at $41.95 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

