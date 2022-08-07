Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.9 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $126.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.